First We Feast's

Pizza Wars

October 11, 2023

Nick DiGiovanni Tries to Survive Working at a Professional Slice Shop | Pizza Wars

Nick DiGiovanni is one of YouTube most popular chefs, and Nicole Russell is a home-cook extraordinaire. But can Nick and Nicole survive a shift working at America's craziest slice shop? On this episode of Pizza Wars: Quest for the Perfect Slice, Tony Boloney's Mike Hauke will put Nick and Nicole through two challenges. First, a 90-second sprint to bake a plain cheese pizza. Then, a real-life rush order consisting of two of Tony Boloney's most outrageous creations. Can Nick and Nicole handle the heat?

Pizza Wars
Nicole Russell is on a mission to become New York City’s next master pizza chef. As the visionary behind Last Dragon Pizza in Rockaway, Queens, Russell has been hailed as one of the most unique and innovative pizzaiolos working in the five boroughs. But does she have what it takes to defeat the battle-tested bosses of NYC’s pizza world and finally claim the crown as her own?