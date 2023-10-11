First We Feast's

Pizza Wars

October 11, 2023

Nick DiGiovanni Tries to Survive Working at a Professional Slice Shop | Pizza Wars

Nick DiGiovanni is one of YouTube most popular chefs, and Nicole Russell is a home-cook extraordinaire. But can Nick and Nicole survive a shift working at America's craziest slice shop? On this episode of Pizza Wars: Quest for the Perfect Slice, Tony Boloney's Mike Hauke will put Nick and Nicole through two challenges. First, a 90-second sprint to bake a plain cheese pizza. Then, a real-life rush order consisting of two of Tony Boloney's most outrageous creations. Can Nick and Nicole handle the heat?