First We Feast's

Pizza Wars

October 18, 2023

The Fight to Save New York’s Iconic $1 Slice | Pizza Wars

The $1 slice is synonymous with New York City. But is the golden age of 99-cent pizza finally over? In the last year, shops that once sold slices for just a buck have been raising their prices to $1.50. On this special episode of Pizza Wars: Quest for the Perfect Slice, host Nicole Russell is on a mission to better understand the current state of the $1 slice in NYC. From $1 slice pioneers like 2 Bros and Champion Pizza, to regular customers digging into their pockets for an extra 50 cents, Nicole is speaking with real New Yorkers who survive off of the slice day in and day out.