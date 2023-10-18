The Fight to Save New York’s Iconic $1 Slice | Pizza Wars

First We Feast's

The $1 slice is synonymous with New York City. But is the golden age of 99-cent pizza finally over? In the last year, shops that once sold slices for just a buck have been raising their prices to $1.50. On this special episode of Pizza Wars: Quest for the Perfect Slice, host Nicole Russell is on a mission to better understand the current state of the $1 slice in NYC. From $1 slice pioneers like 2 Bros and Champion Pizza, to regular customers digging into their pockets for an extra 50 cents, Nicole is speaking with real New Yorkers who survive off of the slice day in and day out.

Nicole Russell is on a mission to become New York City’s next master pizza chef. As the visionary behind Last Dragon Pizza in Rockaway, Queens, Russell has been hailed as one of the most unique and innovative pizzaiolos working in the five boroughs. But does she have what it takes to defeat the battle-tested bosses of NYC’s pizza world and finally claim the crown as her own?