September 14, 2023

Sean Evans Reveals the Season 22 Hot Sauce Lineup | Hot Ones

Hot Ones is back, and hotter than ever! Season 22 kicks off on Thursday, September 21, at 11am EST with a historic Hot Ones booking. But first, the new lineup of hot sauces that will be scorching out celebrities all season long. There are two exciting new Hot Ones sauces at the table—our first-ever Buffalo sauce, and a brand-new Last Dab—as well as some flavor-packed newcomers. Get your 10 pack at Heatonist.com and play along all season! Shout out to our friends at Adoboloco for using their hot sauce for good in support of the people of Maui. To support wildfire relief efforts in Hawaii, please visit these links: https://www.hawaiicommunityfoundation.org/strengthening/maui-strong-fund https://wck.org/relief/hawaii-wildfires-2023

Hot Ones
Hot Ones is the most talked-about interview show on the Internet, thanks in part to its game-changing format: For every question that they field from host Sean Evans, guests must join him in eating a progressively spicy chicken wing. The hot sauces that coat the wings act like a truth serum, bringing out some of the most honest and hilarious reactions you'll see in any Q&A. The deeply researched topics ensure that the interviews always elicit a major response—both from the celebrity talent taking on the wings, as well as the millions of die-hard fans who tune in weekly. The show's viral interviews and cult fan base have turned it into a pop-culture phenomenon covered by The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and The New York Times. Past guests include Kevin Hart, Rachael Ray, Scarlett Johansson, Gordon Ramsay, Charlize Theron, DJ Khaled, and Rob Gronkowski. The show launched in March 2015 and new episodes drop Thursdays at 11AM on First We Feast.
