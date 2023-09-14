First We Feast's

Hot Ones

September 14, 2023

Sean Evans Reveals the Season 22 Hot Sauce Lineup | Hot Ones

Hot Ones is back, and hotter than ever! Season 22 kicks off on Thursday, September 21, at 11am EST with a historic Hot Ones booking. But first, the new lineup of hot sauces that will be scorching out celebrities all season long. There are two exciting new Hot Ones sauces at the table—our first-ever Buffalo sauce, and a brand-new Last Dab—as well as some flavor-packed newcomers. Get your 10 pack at Heatonist.com and play along all season! Shout out to our friends at Adoboloco for using their hot sauce for good in support of the people of Maui. To support wildfire relief efforts in Hawaii, please visit these links: https://www.hawaiicommunityfoundation.org/strengthening/maui-strong-fund https://wck.org/relief/hawaii-wildfires-2023