Snickers

BY Snickers

Brand Publisher

First We Feast's

Hot Ones

October 12, 2023

Doja Cat Is Doing Great While Eating Spicy Wings | Hot Ones

Doja Cat is a Grammy Award–winning artist and certified hitmaker with close to a dozen Billboard Top Tens over the years. Her fourth studio album, Scarlet, is available everywhere now. But how is she with spicy food? Find out as Doja Cat takes on the wings of death and discusses hip-hop legends like Busta Rhymes and Missy Elliott, extols the virtues of going bald, and makes some Last Dab–inspired art.

SHARE THIS VIDEO

Episodes

More Shows Like This

  • Food Skills
  • Heat Eaters
  • Fridge Tours
  • Burger Bucket List
  • The Burger Show
  • Coneheads
Hot Ones
Hot Ones is the most talked-about interview show on the Internet, thanks in part to its game-changing format: For every question that they field from host Sean Evans, guests must join him in eating a progressively spicy chicken wing. The hot sauces that coat the wings act like a truth serum, bringing out some of the most honest and hilarious reactions you'll see in any Q&A. The deeply researched topics ensure that the interviews always elicit a major response—both from the celebrity talent taking on the wings, as well as the millions of die-hard fans who tune in weekly. The show's viral interviews and cult fan base have turned it into a pop-culture phenomenon covered by The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and The New York Times. Past guests include Kevin Hart, Rachael Ray, Scarlett Johansson, Gordon Ramsay, Charlize Theron, DJ Khaled, and Rob Gronkowski. The show launched in March 2015 and new episodes drop Thursdays at 11AM on First We Feast.
  • Seasons: 20