First We Feast's

Hot Ones

October 12, 2023

Doja Cat Is Doing Great While Eating Spicy Wings | Hot Ones

Doja Cat is a Grammy Award–winning artist and certified hitmaker with close to a dozen Billboard Top Tens over the years. Her fourth studio album, Scarlet, is available everywhere now. But how is she with spicy food? Find out as Doja Cat takes on the wings of death and discusses hip-hop legends like Busta Rhymes and Missy Elliott, extols the virtues of going bald, and makes some Last Dab–inspired art.