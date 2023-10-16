First We Feast's

Hot Ones

October 16, 2023

Pepper X: Sean Evans, Chili Klaus & Smokin' Ed Currie Eat the New World's Hottest Pepper | Hot Ones

Breaking news: Pepper X® is officially the new Guinness World Records holder for hottest chili pepper on the planet! Get ready for an adrenaline-pumping adventure as Sean Evans leads the celebration of Pepper X's groundbreaking achievement. Watch as Smokin' Ed Currie from PuckerButt Pepper Company receives the ultimate recognition, solidifying Pepper X's blazing, 2,693,000-Scoville strong legacy in the culinary world. Embrace the fiery camaraderie with OG Spice Lords Chili Klaus and Heatonist's Noah Chaimberg as they join in the celebration, taking on the unparalleled heat of Pepper X in its rawest form. And, of course, get your hands on a bottle of the Pepper X-packed The Last Dab Xperience—if you dare! Read more about the hottest chili pepper record at Guinness World Records: https://www.guinnessworldrecords.com/world-records/hottest-chili