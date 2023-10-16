First We Feast's

Hot Ones

October 16, 2023

Pepper X: Sean Evans, Chili Klaus & Smokin' Ed Currie Eat the New World's Hottest Pepper | Hot Ones

Breaking news: Pepper X® is officially the new Guinness World Records holder for hottest chili pepper on the planet! Get ready for an adrenaline-pumping adventure as Sean Evans leads the celebration of Pepper X's groundbreaking achievement. Watch as Smokin' Ed Currie from PuckerButt Pepper Company receives the ultimate recognition, solidifying Pepper X's blazing, 2,693,000-Scoville strong legacy in the culinary world. Embrace the fiery camaraderie with OG Spice Lords Chili Klaus and Heatonist's Noah Chaimberg as they join in the celebration, taking on the unparalleled heat of Pepper X in its rawest form. And, of course, get your hands on a bottle of the Pepper X-packed The Last Dab Xperience—if you dare! Read more about the hottest chili pepper record at Guinness World Records: https://www.guinnessworldrecords.com/world-records/hottest-chili

SHARE THIS VIDEO

Episodes

More Shows Like This

  • Heat Eaters
  • The Burger Show
  • Food Grails
  • Food Skills
  • The Takeout
  • Snacked
Hot Ones
Hot Ones is the most talked-about interview show on the Internet, thanks in part to its game-changing format: For every question that they field from host Sean Evans, guests must join him in eating a progressively spicy chicken wing. The hot sauces that coat the wings act like a truth serum, bringing out some of the most honest and hilarious reactions you'll see in any Q&A. The deeply researched topics ensure that the interviews always elicit a major response—both from the celebrity talent taking on the wings, as well as the millions of die-hard fans who tune in weekly. The show's viral interviews and cult fan base have turned it into a pop-culture phenomenon covered by The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and The New York Times. Past guests include Kevin Hart, Rachael Ray, Scarlett Johansson, Gordon Ramsay, Charlize Theron, DJ Khaled, and Rob Gronkowski. The show launched in March 2015 and new episodes drop Thursdays at 11AM on First We Feast.
  • Seasons: 20