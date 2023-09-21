Coors

Hot Ones

September 21, 2023

*NSYNC Breaks Another Record While Eating Spicy Wings | Hot Ones

*NSYNC is back, baby—and the iconic boy band is kicking off Season 22 of Hot Ones in epic fashion! Justin Timberlake, Chris Kirkpatrick, JC Chasez, Lance Bass, and Joey Fatone have sold more than 70 million records, toured the world, and endured as one of the defining pop groups of a generation. They're reunited not only for this record-breaking episode (most wings on the table!), but also with a brand-new single dropping September 29. But how are they with spicy food? Find out as Timberlake and Fatone take on the gauntlet for a second time, and the rest of the band joins them to discuss live-show malfunctions, crazy fan stories, and the definitive Mount Rushmore of *NSYNC songs.

Hot Ones
Hot Ones is the most talked-about interview show on the Internet, thanks in part to its game-changing format: For every question that they field from host Sean Evans, guests must join him in eating a progressively spicy chicken wing. The hot sauces that coat the wings act like a truth serum, bringing out some of the most honest and hilarious reactions you'll see in any Q&A. The deeply researched topics ensure that the interviews always elicit a major response—both from the celebrity talent taking on the wings, as well as the millions of die-hard fans who tune in weekly. The show's viral interviews and cult fan base have turned it into a pop-culture phenomenon covered by The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and The New York Times. Past guests include Kevin Hart, Rachael Ray, Scarlett Johansson, Gordon Ramsay, Charlize Theron, DJ Khaled, and Rob Gronkowski. The show launched in March 2015 and new episodes drop Thursdays at 11AM on First We Feast.
