September 21, 2023

*NSYNC Breaks Another Record While Eating Spicy Wings | Hot Ones

*NSYNC is back, baby—and the iconic boy band is kicking off Season 22 of Hot Ones in epic fashion! Justin Timberlake, Chris Kirkpatrick, JC Chasez, Lance Bass, and Joey Fatone have sold more than 70 million records, toured the world, and endured as one of the defining pop groups of a generation. They're reunited not only for this record-breaking episode (most wings on the table!), but also with a brand-new single dropping September 29. But how are they with spicy food? Find out as Timberlake and Fatone take on the gauntlet for a second time, and the rest of the band joins them to discuss live-show malfunctions, crazy fan stories, and the definitive Mount Rushmore of *NSYNC songs.