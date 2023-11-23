First We Feast's

Hot Ones

November 23, 2023

Sebastian Maniscalco Is Thankful While Eating Spicy Wings | Hot Ones

Sebastian Maniscalco is one of stand-up comedy's biggest acts with six specials to his name, including his latest—"Is It Me?"—now streaming on Netflix. He also stars in a brand-new comedy series, Bookie, coming to HBO Max on November 30th. But how is he with spicy food? Find out as the comedy powerhouse takes on the wings of death and discusses DJ Khaled quotes, stand-up horror stories, and Thanksgiving hot takes. Happy Turkey Day, Spice Lords!