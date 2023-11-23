Sebastian Maniscalco Is Thankful While Eating Spicy Wings | Hot Ones

Amazon

Sebastian Maniscalco is one of stand-up comedy's biggest acts with six specials to his name, including his latest—"Is It Me?"—now streaming on Netflix. He also stars in a brand-new comedy series, Bookie, coming to HBO Max on November 30th. But how is he with spicy food? Find out as the comedy powerhouse takes on the wings of death and discusses DJ Khaled quotes, stand-up horror stories, and Thanksgiving hot takes. Happy Turkey Day, Spice Lords!

Hot Ones
Hot Ones is the most talked-about interview show on the Internet, thanks in part to its game-changing format: For every question that they field from host Sean Evans, guests must join him in eating a progressively spicy chicken wing. The hot sauces that coat the wings act like a truth serum, bringing out some of the most honest and hilarious reactions you'll see in any Q&A. The deeply researched topics ensure that the interviews always elicit a major response—both from the celebrity talent taking on the wings, as well as the millions of die-hard fans who tune in weekly. The show's viral interviews and cult fan base have turned it into a pop-culture phenomenon covered by The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and The New York Times. Past guests include Kevin Hart, Rachael Ray, Scarlett Johansson, Gordon Ramsay, Charlize Theron, DJ Khaled, and Rob Gronkowski. The show launched in March 2015 and new episodes drop Thursdays at 11AM on First We Feast.
