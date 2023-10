First We Feast's

October 19, 2023

Mick Foley Has an Inferno Match Against Spicy Wings | Hot Ones

Mick Foley is a WWE Hall of Famer, a New York Times best-selling author, and host of the Foley Is Pod podcast. But how is he with spicy food? Find out as The Hardcore Legend puts it all on the line in a Battle Royale against the wings of death and discusses the origins of Mankind, classic Hallmark Christmas movies, and behind-the-scenes wrestling lore.