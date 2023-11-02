Universal Pictures

Amelia Dimoldenberg Goes on a Date With Spicy Wings | Hot Ones

Amelia Dimoldenberg is the host of Chicken Shop Date, probably the best chicken-based talk show on the internet. Check out the Amelia Dimoldenberg YouTube channel to binge the catalog, and don't miss the equally hilarious Amelia's Cooking Show. But how is she with spicy food? Find out as Amelia swaps plain nuggets for the wings of death and discusses the art of the red carpet interview, the rise of her YouTube channel, and the many synergies between Hot Ones and Chicken Shop Date.

Hot Ones
Hot Ones is the most talked-about interview show on the Internet, thanks in part to its game-changing format: For every question that they field from host Sean Evans, guests must join him in eating a progressively spicy chicken wing. The hot sauces that coat the wings act like a truth serum, bringing out some of the most honest and hilarious reactions you'll see in any Q&A. The deeply researched topics ensure that the interviews always elicit a major response—both from the celebrity talent taking on the wings, as well as the millions of die-hard fans who tune in weekly. The show's viral interviews and cult fan base have turned it into a pop-culture phenomenon covered by The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and The New York Times. Past guests include Kevin Hart, Rachael Ray, Scarlett Johansson, Gordon Ramsay, Charlize Theron, DJ Khaled, and Rob Gronkowski. The show launched in March 2015 and new episodes drop Thursdays at 11AM on First We Feast.
