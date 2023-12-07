Sprite Winter Spiced Cranberry

Mark Ruffalo Suffers For His Art While Eating Spicy Wings | Hot Ones

Mark Ruffalo is one of the most prolific and celebrated actors of our time—from the theater stage, to Oscar-winning dramas, to iconic rom-coms and Marvel blockbusters. His latest project is Poor Things, the Yorgos Lanthimos-directed dark comedy opening in theaters December 8. But how is he with spicy food? Find out as Ruffalo takes on the wings of death and discusses his work with directors like David Fincher, reflects on some of his earliest forays into acting, and offers invaluable advice for aspiring creatives.

Hot Ones
Hot Ones is the most talked-about interview show on the Internet, thanks in part to its game-changing format: For every question that they field from host Sean Evans, guests must join him in eating a progressively spicy chicken wing. The hot sauces that coat the wings act like a truth serum, bringing out some of the most honest and hilarious reactions you'll see in any Q&A. The deeply researched topics ensure that the interviews always elicit a major response—both from the celebrity talent taking on the wings, as well as the millions of die-hard fans who tune in weekly. The show's viral interviews and cult fan base have turned it into a pop-culture phenomenon covered by The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and The New York Times. Past guests include Kevin Hart, Rachael Ray, Scarlett Johansson, Gordon Ramsay, Charlize Theron, DJ Khaled, and Rob Gronkowski. The show launched in March 2015 and new episodes drop Thursdays at 11AM on First We Feast.
