December 07, 2023

Mark Ruffalo Suffers For His Art While Eating Spicy Wings | Hot Ones

Mark Ruffalo is one of the most prolific and celebrated actors of our time—from the theater stage, to Oscar-winning dramas, to iconic rom-coms and Marvel blockbusters. His latest project is Poor Things, the Yorgos Lanthimos-directed dark comedy opening in theaters December 8. But how is he with spicy food? Find out as Ruffalo takes on the wings of death and discusses his work with directors like David Fincher, reflects on some of his earliest forays into acting, and offers invaluable advice for aspiring creatives.