November 09, 2023

Louis Theroux Attacks the Shark While Eating Spicy Wings | Hot Ones

Louis Theroux is a BAFTA Award-winning documentarian and journalist who has immersed himself in some of the most dangerous, complicated, and controversial aspects of the human experience. And this fall, he has a series of six interviews coming to BBC Two with well-known personalities like Anthony Joshua and Dame Joan Collins. But how is he with spicy food? Find out as Louis takes on the wings of death and discusses his Mount Rushmore of documentary films, his wildest behind-the-scenes moments, and the virality of his "My Money Don't Jiggle Jiggle" rap on Chicken Shop Date.

Hot Ones
Hot Ones is the most talked-about interview show on the Internet, thanks in part to its game-changing format: For every question that they field from host Sean Evans, guests must join him in eating a progressively spicy chicken wing. The hot sauces that coat the wings act like a truth serum, bringing out some of the most honest and hilarious reactions you'll see in any Q&A. The deeply researched topics ensure that the interviews always elicit a major response—both from the celebrity talent taking on the wings, as well as the millions of die-hard fans who tune in weekly. The show's viral interviews and cult fan base have turned it into a pop-culture phenomenon covered by The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and The New York Times. Past guests include Kevin Hart, Rachael Ray, Scarlett Johansson, Gordon Ramsay, Charlize Theron, DJ Khaled, and Rob Gronkowski. The show launched in March 2015 and new episodes drop Thursdays at 11AM on First We Feast.
  • Seasons: 20