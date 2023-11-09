First We Feast's

Louis Theroux Attacks the Shark While Eating Spicy Wings | Hot Ones

Louis Theroux is a BAFTA Award-winning documentarian and journalist who has immersed himself in some of the most dangerous, complicated, and controversial aspects of the human experience. And this fall, he has a series of six interviews coming to BBC Two with well-known personalities like Anthony Joshua and Dame Joan Collins. But how is he with spicy food? Find out as Louis takes on the wings of death and discusses his Mount Rushmore of documentary films, his wildest behind-the-scenes moments, and the virality of his "My Money Don't Jiggle Jiggle" rap on Chicken Shop Date.