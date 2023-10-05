Universal Pictures' The Exorcist: Believer

Bobby Flay Throws Down Against Spicy Wings | Hot Ones

Bobby Flay is Emmy Award–winning food TV pioneer and acclaimed restaurateur. Catch him Tuesdays on the Food Network with Bobby's Triple Threat, and then again on Thursdays with Beat Bobby Flay. He also has a cat food line called Made by Nacho and, of course, Bobby's Burgers with multiple locations across the country. But how is he with spicy food? Find out as the O.G. American Iron Chef taps into his chili pepper–infused culinary roots and takes on the wings of death while discussing New York Times restaurant critics, the evolution of Food Network, and cooking for Drake.

More Shows Like This

Hot Ones is the most talked-about interview show on the Internet, thanks in part to its game-changing format: For every question that they field from host Sean Evans, guests must join him in eating a progressively spicy chicken wing. The hot sauces that coat the wings act like a truth serum, bringing out some of the most honest and hilarious reactions you'll see in any Q&A. The deeply researched topics ensure that the interviews always elicit a major response—both from the celebrity talent taking on the wings, as well as the millions of die-hard fans who tune in weekly. The show's viral interviews and cult fan base have turned it into a pop-culture phenomenon covered by The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and The New York Times. Past guests include Kevin Hart, Rachael Ray, Scarlett Johansson, Gordon Ramsay, Charlize Theron, DJ Khaled, and Rob Gronkowski. The show launched in March 2015 and new episodes drop Thursdays at 11AM on First We Feast.
