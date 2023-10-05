First We Feast's

Hot Ones

October 05, 2023

Bobby Flay Throws Down Against Spicy Wings | Hot Ones

Bobby Flay is Emmy Award–winning food TV pioneer and acclaimed restaurateur. Catch him Tuesdays on the Food Network with Bobby's Triple Threat, and then again on Thursdays with Beat Bobby Flay. He also has a cat food line called Made by Nacho and, of course, Bobby's Burgers with multiple locations across the country. But how is he with spicy food? Find out as the O.G. American Iron Chef taps into his chili pepper–infused culinary roots and takes on the wings of death while discussing New York Times restaurant critics, the evolution of Food Network, and cooking for Drake.