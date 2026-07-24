Zach Wilson

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Aaron Rodgers Has ‘Personal Guilt’ About Jets Benching Zach Wilson But Thinks ‘There's Enough Blame to Go Around’

This week the Jets demoted Wilson to the bench, and the second overall pick will now serve as the third quarterback behind Tim Boyle and Trevor Siemian.

Brad Callas976 days ago

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