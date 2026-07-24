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RZA of Wu-Tang Clan performs during EMBA Fest 2020
Pop Culture

Exclusive: Bobby Digital Returns in Graphic Novel RZA and Z2 Comic 'Bobby Digital and The Pit of Snakes'

RZA's Bobby Digital character is not only coming with a new album, but he's linked with Z2 Comics for a new graphic novel based on the iconic character.

Khal1712 days ago

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