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Jesse Marco's music is made for summer. Earlier this year, he released "Superstar," which came about during a chill period but felt like a muggy backy
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We know Biggie is well loved by EDM producers, and Kanye's in a space where his new album is not only featuring a number of electronic music producers
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This week was especially great for remixes. Let's just saw, we got to hear some new Zedd! Sick, right? Dope sounds from a number of up-and-coming producers, as well as some DAD favorites. Loads of twists and turns, but it's all hot.
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Jay-Z - "Dirt Off Your Shoulder (Brillz & Z-Trip Remix)"

And the random trap Thursday hits keep coming. Taken from Imanos' Trap Nation mixtape (which dropped earlier today on Jay-Z's Life+Times blog) is this

khrisd4825 days ago

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