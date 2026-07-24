From Drake and his new album 'Iceman' to Jay-Z—who is celebrating 30 years of 'Reasonable Doubt' at Yankee Stadium this summer—we ranked the hottest rappers right now.Dimas Sanfiorenzo
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Country and rap are forming a closer bond than ever. Over the years, we've seen everyone from Snoop Dogg and Willie Nelson to Morgan Wallen and Lil Durk team up. Here are the best rap and country collaborations of all time.Al Shipley
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The-Dream's New Album 'Love/Hate II': Tracklist, Features, Producers and Everything You Need to Know
The sequel to this R&B icon's classic debut is finally here! With features from Usher, Pusha T, Kelly Rowland, T.I., and Pharrell.Brendan Frederick
From DJ Premier (who worked on 'Reasonable Doubt') to Kanye West (who helmed 'The Blueprint') here are the producers who have brought out the best in Hov.Al Shipley