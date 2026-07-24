Yuna

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While Valentine's Day has come and gone, the need for dance remixes of love songs flows year-round. It takes a certain kind of producer to tow that line, retaining the original's beauty while still catering to the fans of a particular sound. DJs like Dirty South Joe know this and, through projects like the Luvstep series, he helps curate that sound.
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Music

Afropunk Reveals Lineups for Brooklyn and Atlanta Festivals

Here are the 2018 Afropunk Brooklyn and Atlanta lineups.

Victoria L. Johnson3043 days ago
Music

Watch the Trippy Video For Yuna's "Falling"

A new video off "Nocturnal."

Dharmic X4543 days ago
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Style

PROMO: G-Star Gets RAW with Yuna Zarai

The denim pioneer's new series showcases unconventional artists, creators, and craftsmen.

Complex4640 days ago
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Music

Watch Yuna Stun in "Rescue" Music Video

Let Yuna rescue you from the boring travails of other artists.

edwinortiz4645 days ago
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Music

Listen: Yuna "Escape"

Another incredible record from the Malaysian singer.

edwinortiz4658 days ago
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Music

Listen: Yuna "Colors"

From her upcoming album <em>Nocturnal</em>.

edwinortiz4665 days ago
Music

Listen: Yuna "Falling"

From her upcoming album <em>Nocturnal</em>.

edwinortiz4719 days ago
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Music

Listen: Yuna f/ Theophilus London "Live Your Life (Remix)"

Theo lends his vocals to Yuna's original.

Sam Weiss5058 days ago
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Music

Video: Yuna "Live Your Life" (Live On KCRW)

Yuna performs her Pharrell-produced single.

Daniel Isenberg5118 days ago
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Music

Video: Yuna Covers Frank Ocean's "Thinkin' Bout You"

Yuna puts her own touch on Ocean's jam.

Eric Diep5127 days ago
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Music

Video: Yuna "I Miss You" (Incubus Cover)

Peep her acoustic rendition.

Daniel Isenberg5149 days ago
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Music

Interview: Yuna Talks Her U.S. Tour and Working with Pharrell Williams

Get to know the buzzed-about Malaysian singer-songwriter who's currently touring the U.S.

Tara Aquino5162 days ago
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Music

Listen: Yuna "Live Your Life"

The Malaysian singer-songwriter links up with Pharrell on her new single.

Anthony Osei5296 days ago

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