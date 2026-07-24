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Music
Premiere: Younger Hunger Face Up To Some Harsh Truths On Shoegaze-Infused "Summer Bummer"
"'Summer Bummer' is just about growing up and realising you're just a shitty twenty-something who thinks they're more important than they really are."
James Keith2727 days ago