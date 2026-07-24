Young Rog

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Music

Young Rog Drops 'Boy Next Door' Project f/ 6LACK, Freddie Gibbs, and Summer Walker

Virginia rapper Young Rog has unleashed his long-awaited 'Boy Next Door' project, his first substantial effort since signing to LVRN in 2018.

Joe Price1856 days ago

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