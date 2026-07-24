The blaze erupted at around 5 a.m. Friday near Mexico's Yucatán peninsula. Officials attributed the incident to a gas leak from an underwater pipeline.Joshua Espinoza
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Fresh off dissing his entire Sniper Gang label artists, Kodak Black took to Instagram to throw thousands of dollars into the ocean from his boat.Brad Callas
Experts have identified the creature as an 18-inch footballfish, a rare anglerfish that is typically found in waters at 3,000 feet or more below the surface.Joshua Espinoza
JAY-Z admitted that his "first time in the ocean went exactly as you'd expect," but this new meme suggests the rapper isn't the greatest fan of the ocean even years after.juliarp