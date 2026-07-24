With fiery new tracks from Shad to KILLY to Young Clancy, these Canadian songs were the perfect soundtrack for the increasingly warm weather this month.Sumiko Wilson
Featured
It's the first time anyone has remixed one of Young Clancy's tunes, and he couldn't be happier with the result.jayemkayem
Lauren London details how Michael B. Jordan reached out to her for this role in his Amazon Prime Video film 'Tom Clancy's Without Remorse', acting, & more!Khal
Pop Culture
People Are Excited to See Lauren London Star Alongside Michael B. Jordan in the ‘Without Remorse’ Trailer
The new trailer for Amazon’s 'Without Remorse' starring Michael B. Jordan has arrived, and fans are thrilled to see Lauren London back on screen.Joe Price