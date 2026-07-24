Young Chicago Authors

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Complex Community Week: Day 2
Pop Culture

ComplexCon Chicago's Community Week Joined Young Chicago Authors for a WordPlay Takeover

Young Chicago Authors' weekly WordPlay open mic night got the Complex treatment during ComplexCon Chicago's Community Week, featuring Luke James and Queen Key.

Khal2566 days ago

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