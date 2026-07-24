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Justin Bieber
Music

That Photo of Justin Bieber Eating a Burrito Was a Prank With a Lookalike

In the last week, a photo of what appeared to be Justin Bieber eating a burrito sideways surfaced online much to the confusion of pretty much everyone.

Joe Price2827 days ago

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