Ye Live Concert Tour

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(L-R) Kanye West and Kid Cudi.
Music

Kid Cudi Overcame His Fear of Heights to Reunite With Kanye West at Soldier Field: 'I Was So Shook'

The Cleveland rapper was so excited about his reunion with Ye that he forgot he was afraid of heights.

Will Lavin32 minutes ago

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