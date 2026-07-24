OVO's Noah "40" Shebib & Yonis Hassan speak candidly on gun violence in Toronto, how charity money is being hoarded in Canada, and what they're doing about it.Alex Nino Gheciu
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Kourtney Kardashian’s Ex Puts Scott Disick on Blast Over Alleged DMs Dissing Her and Travis Barker
The alleged Instagram DMs, which Bendjima shared to his Instagram Stories, show Scott sending over a picture of Kourtney laying on top of the Blink-182 drummer.Brenton Blanchet
The French-Algerian model explains the inspiration behind his Studio FY7 x New Balance 992, which draws on his North African roots and family history.Brendan Dunne
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