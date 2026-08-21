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Two men in leather outfits; EsDeeKid leans on a bed wearing a mask, and Tom Brady sits on a chair in a patterned room.
Style

Gucci Debuts New Primavera Campaign Featuring Tom Brady, EsDeeKid, and More

The star-studded campaign also features Jin of BTS, Shawn Mendes, Kate Moss, and Rico Nasty.

Joe Price3 hours ago

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