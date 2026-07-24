Workouts

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Sydney Sweeney wearing a white bucket hat and sunglasses.
Pop Culture

Sydney Sweeney Claps Back at Body Shaming With Workout Video

Her clapback shows the workouts she's doing to transform her body.

Trey Alston588 days ago
Part 1: The Warm Up With Melissa Alcantara & Mustard | Get Sweaty
Sports

Part 1: The Warm Up With Melissa Alcantara & Mustard | Get Sweaty

Watch Melissa Alcantara and Mustard get to work on their summertime bodies in Complex’s latest episode of Get Sweaty. Check out how Melissa and Mustard incorporate easy-to-do moves that’ll burn tons of calories and get everyone in their best shape.

Complex1859 days ago

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