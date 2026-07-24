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Sophie Cunningham's Viral 'Pointing' Meme was in Defense of Caitlin Clark
Sports

Inside Sophie Cunningham’s 22-Second Pointing Standoff for Caitlin Clark

Inside the 22-second stare-down, the bad blood with DeWanna Bonner and why Sophie Cunningham refused to stop pointing for Caitlin Clark.

Bernadette Giacomazzo28 days ago
Lexie Brown's Close Friends Break Silence After WNBA Star Debunks Klay Thompson Cheating Rumors
Sports

Lexie Brown’s Friends are Fighting Back Against Klay Thompson Cheating Rumors: 'Blatant Liars'

From death threats to hired security, Lexie Brown’s circle exposes how a bogus Klay Thompson cheating rumor spiraled out of control.

Bernadette Giacomazzo86 days ago
WNBA Star Sophie Cunningham Gets Baptized After Signing $665K Deal with Indiana Fever
Sports

Sophie Cunningham Gets Baptized Days After $665K Indiana Fever Deal

Inside the viral baptism video, why the Fever guard chose to recommit her faith now, and what it means for her role alongside Caitlin Clark.

Bernadette Giacomazzo97 days ago
WNBA Star Nneka Ogwumike Departs Seattle Storm to Return to the LA Sparks
Sports

Nneka Ogwumike Headed Back to LA Sparks After Seattle Storm Run

The 10-time All-Star and former MVP returns to Los Angeles after two seasons in Seattle.

Bernadette Giacomazzo106 days ago
Sophie Cunningham Landed a New TV Gig
Sports

WNBA Star Sophie Cunningham Lands New TV Role With USA Network

The free agent guard turns analyst as she joins USA Network’s new WNBA broadcast lineup for the 2026 season.

Bernadette Giacomazzo108 days ago
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Angel Reese Traded to the Atlanta Dream in First-Round Pick
Sports

Angel Reese Traded to Atlanta Dream in Blockbuster WNBA Deal

How Angel Reese’s move to the Dream shakes up the WNBA, from her rivalry-fueled spotlight to Chicago’s long-term draft pick gamble.

Bernadette Giacomazzo110 days ago
Flavor Flav in a red suit, wearing a New York Yankees cap, sunglasses, and a large clock necklace at an awards event.
Music

Flavor Flav Invites U.S. Women Olympians to Backstreet Boys Vegas Show Following Trump Drama

The event honoring Team USA’s female athletes will include a BSB show and backstage meet-and-greet after AJ McLean extended the invitation.

Mark Elibert132 days ago
Sachia Vickery in a pink visor and white tank top holds a racket, appearing to react during a match.
Sports

Tennis Star Sachia Vickery Charging Men $1,000 Deposit for Dates After Joining OnlyFans

Vickery says joining OnlyFans has been the easiest money she's ever made.

Brad Appleton339 days ago
Serena Williams left on a red carpet in a strapless dress, and Venus Williams right at a sports event in a sleeveless top, speaking into a microphone
Sports

Serena Williams on Rivalry With Venus Williams: ‘I Didn’t Like to Compete With My Best Friend’

Serena began a soft retirement in 2022 after earning 23 Grand Slam titles.

Alex Ocho771 days ago
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