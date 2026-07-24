Women's Soccer

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Latest Stories

Trinity Rodman with braided hair in a ponytail, wearing a black suit with a white shirt and striped tie, smiles against a dark background.
Sports

Trinity Rodman Reportedly Highest-Paid Women's Soccer Player in World After Washington Spirit Deal

"I’ve made the DMV my home and the Spirit my family," Rodman said of the three-year deal.

Trace William Cowen184 days ago
Sports

Drake Reportedly Asked Aston Villa Star Alisha Lehmann For A Jersey

She revealed that Drake slid in her DMs on a podcast.

Louis Pavlakos1018 days ago
Sports

The Internet Reacts To Canada's Nickname In The FIFA Women's World Cup

It was substantially different than the competition.

Louis Pavlakos1102 days ago
2019 World Cup Champions Alex Morgan and Megan Rapinoe
Sports

Megan Rapinoe Thinks Trump Is 'Trying To Divide So He Can Conquer'

Rapinoe continues to be one of Trump's harshest critics.

Xavier Hamilton2568 days ago
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Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan of USA during the trophy ceremony
Sports

Fans Chant 'Equal Pay' Following U.S. Women’s National Team’s World Cup Victory

Megan Rapinoe and the USWNT are not alone in their fight.

Xavier Hamilton2575 days ago
us soccer
Sports

USWNT Opens World Cup With 13-0 Win Over Thailand

It was the statement game to end all statement games.

Alex Galbraith2601 days ago
Hope Solo
Sports

Hope Solo Says Ex-FIFA President Sepp Blatter Sexually Assaulted Her During Awards Ceremony

It allegedly happened at the 2013 Ballon d'Or Awards.

Gavin Evans3179 days ago
Not Available Lead
Sports

Watch How Angry Hope Solo Got Immediately After Finding Out About Her 6-Month Suspension

Hope Solo was very angry after finding out about her 6-month suspension, and a documentary crew captured her reaction on camera.

Gavin Evans3617 days ago
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Sports

U.S. Goalkeeper Hope Solo Greeted With “Zika” Chants During Olympic Match in Rio

U.S. goalkeeper Hope Solo was booed during an Olympics match on Wednesday for a couple of tweets she sent out in July.

Gavin Evans3643 days ago
Sports

USWNT Players File Wage Discrimination Complaint Against U.S. Soccer

Allege they took home far less than their male counterparts.

Gavin Evans3769 days ago
Sports

President Barack Obama Calls Abby Wambach the GOAT in Congratulatory Twitter Message

Even the President has to give it up for Wambach.

Jose Martinez3874 days ago
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