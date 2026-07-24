Featured
From going pro at 13 to taking on the NWSL in court, Olivia Moultrie has never backed down from a challenge. Now, she’s ready to chase even bigger goals.Brighid Tully
It was a special year for Canada in sports in 2021, and a big Twitter trend that continues to emerge is the variety of sports that sparked engagement.Vivek Jacob
Sports
“Young Girls Need to See Us Be Successful”: Ms Banks Talks Empowerment, Female MCs and the Women’s World Cup
Ms Banks is on a mission to inspire the next wave of female game changers in music, sport, culture, and beyond.Corey Pellatt
From Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks winning the NBA Championship to the Dianna Russini scandal, these are the best sports moments of 2026. . . so far.Thomas Golianopoulos