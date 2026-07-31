Kyle Rittenhouse was found not guilty on all charges after nearly four days of jury deliberations. He shot and killed two people at a protest last year.Trace William Cowen
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Life
Wisconsin School District Says Families Might ‘Become Spoiled’ in Decision to Reject Free Lunch Program
A Wisconsin school district has opted out of a federal program giving all students free lunch this year, saying that the families might "become spoiled."Brad Callas
Life
A Son Reported His Parents Missing; He's Now Been Arrested After Father’s Dismembered Body Found
A 23-year-old Wisconsin man was arrested after the dismembered remains of his father's body were discovered in a rural area. His mother is still missing.tara mahadevan
We sent one of our writers on a press trip to Green Bay—a place that actually has a lot more going on than just the Packers.Justin Block