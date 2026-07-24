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Latest Stories
Music
Sean Kingston and Mother Drop Their Appeals in Wire Fraud Case
Kingston and Janice Turner filed motions to voluntarily dismiss their Eleventh Circuit appeals, closing the door on any chance of overturning their convictions.
Mark Elibert42 days ago
Pop Culture
Hulk Hogan's Former Accountant Faces 120 Years in Prison Over Alleged $890,000 Fraud
Melissia Gauthreaux, who handled bookkeeping for Hogan between 2017 and 2021, is charged with six counts of wire fraud following an FBI investigation.
Mark Elibert73 days ago