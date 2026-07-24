Winter Style

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Style

13 Jackets for Extreme Cold You Can Stunt In

Even blizzard temperatures won't come in the way of your winter style game, if you have one of these stylish jackets in your arsenal.

Nick Grant3893 days ago
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Style

What Your Winter Jacket Says About You

Before winter goes into full swing, find out what your go-to outerwear really says about your personal style.

Calvy Click3895 days ago
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Sneakers

Nike Opened a NYC Space That Shows the History of the Sneakerboot

The evolution of the Sneakerboot.

Riley Jones3915 days ago
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Style

8 Sneakers and Coat Pairings We Dig

We've made styling your favorite pairs of sneaks super simple by pairing them with these stylish winter coats.

Calvy Click3917 days ago
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Style

15 Beanies You Need to Buy ASAP

These beanies will have you covered as we step from winter into spring

Gregory Babcock4159 days ago
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Style

10 Essentials to Pack for a Mid-Winter Vacation

Pack efficiently, but don’t skip the essentials, dude.

Nick Grant4198 days ago
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Pop Culture

10 Things You Didn’t Know You Needed This Winter

Whether it’s boots, books, or whiskey, you’re not going to want to be without these essentials this winter.

Liza Darwin4237 days ago
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Style

Holiday Gift Guide: 20 Sweaters We Want This Year

Sweater weather is already here, and this winter, these are the sweaters that will have your back this winter.

Gregory Babcock4248 days ago
Style

Holiday Gift Guide: 20 Coats We're Asking for This Year

Coats built to handle Mother Nature, but with enough value to last for years.

Gregory Babcock4252 days ago
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Style

How to Protect Your Face This Winter

Don't let the harsh winter take it's toll on your face. Fight back with these essential tips to protecting your skin in cold weather.

Jeff Thrope4253 days ago
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