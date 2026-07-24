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Lyor Cohen on Canada's New "Streaming Bill": "It Will Clip the Wings of Emerging Artists"
YouTube's Lyor Cohen is in Edmonton not only to present at the 2023 Juno Awards, the longtime music exec is also here to caution about Canada's Bill C-11.
Watch Justin Bieber Perform "Somebody" at the Juno Awards
This marks the first time Bieber has performed at the Junos since 2010, when he performed his hit “Baby.” Bieber is up for five Junos tonight.
Elliot Page and Emma Portner to Divorce After 3 Years of Marriage
Elliot Page and Emma Portner announced their surprise wedding back in 2018. According to their joint statement on Tuesday, the couple separated last year.
Elliot Page Thanks Fans for Giving 'Greatest Gift' of Love and Support After Coming Out as Trans
Earlier this month, the 'Juno' and 'Umbrella Academy' star shared a letter in which he also highlighted troubling stats on violence against trans people.
Elliot Page Pens Open Letter Announcing He Is Transgender: 'I Feel Lucky to Be Writing This'
The celebrated 'Umbrella Academy' and 'Juno' star shared a lengthy letter to fans on Tuesday, calling this moment on his journey one of "fragile" joy.
So Much For Winter Storm Juno: New York Overreacts. Again.
A blizzard they said. The biggest snow storm in New York history they said.
How To Survive Winter Storm Juno
Officials are saying that Juno could possibly be the "biggest snowstorm in the history of the city."