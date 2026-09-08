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Jollibee's 'Forgotten Island' Windbreaker Is Now Available on Complex
The $75 retro-print jacket, modeled on Raissa's '90s windbreaker from the DreamWorks Animation film, is a Complex exclusive available now through Oct. 31.
Complex Staff5 hours ago