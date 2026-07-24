Will Sparks

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The best place for new music? That'd have to be in the mix. DJs spend a lot of their time searching for the perfect beat... then placing it right alongside the other perfect beats in their repertoire. You know how it goes. This week's batch of the best mixes finds some of the world's best selectors providing their eternal quests in their desired genres in the best way they know how. All you have to do is follow their selection(s). Fair trade, right?
khrisd

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will sparks 100k fb
Music

Listen to Will Sparks' 100K Mix

You know what's great about supporting artists? When they hit milestones, you get free shit. Will Sparks recently hit 100K fans on his Facebook page, and decided to celebrate via this "100K Mix," which features original tracks from his forthcoming album, as well as remixes of producers like Martin Garrix, Robin Thicke, and Laidback Luke & Hardwell. The guy's on a definite roll, and this mix highlights the exact reason(s) why you need to be invested in this DJ/producer's future.

khrisd4641 days ago
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Music

Stream the Crookers' and Will Sparks Remixes of TJR's "Ode to Oi"

TJR has been slaying dancefloors for the better part of a few years now and one of his primary weapons, "Ode To Oi," has just been remixed. Getting It

jakel4673 days ago
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Music

Robin Thicke ft. Pharrell & T.I. - "Blurred Lines (Will Sparks Remix)"

Those Aussies can't shut up can they? Good! We're loving what they're bringing. Another piece of infectious Melbourne house, Will Sparks turns in hi

jakel4754 days ago
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Music

Will Sparks - "Ah Yeah (TJR Edit) (Kennedy Jones Trap Remix)"

You might have got your introduction to Kennedy Jones when I included his "Suavemente" remix in our "20 Best Trap Remixes of Non-EDM Songs" list, and now we got a free download from the man again. Rising Music's TJR first took Will Sparks' "Ah Yeah" and killed it on the edit, and now the trapped out one is wild, too. The remix keeps a lot of the same from the original but it's still got the same choppy KJ sound we like and the house vibes of the original.

jakel4912 days ago
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