Wildstylez

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Recently, ID&T brought over TomorrowWorld to America, and with them they brought along the hard dance nation so we know the hard dance sound, hardstyle in particular, is bubbling up now for an explosion. On that note, we had Audiofreq give us 10 essential hardstyle tracks, and we've shown you some cuts from Dim Mak-signee Coone (and we told you to see them both at TomorrowWorld), too. Beyond that, we decided to reach out to Dutch act Wildstylez, one of the foremost hard dance DJs in the world.
jakel
Summer 2013 has now come and gone, and we're looking towards the next big thing. Trying to figure it out can be a tough, and one can never be 100% sure, but in putting the pieces together and we think we have an idea: hardstyle.
jakel

Latest Stories

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Music

Wildstylez Opens Q-dance Set With Nod to deadmau5 Controversy

We're not one to shy from controversy, and while we like seeing artists hash things out in a public arena like Twitter, it's always interesting to see

khrisd4520 days ago
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Music

Find Out How You Can Eat Tacos With Wildstylez

For you hard dance and hardstyle lovers in Los Angeles, Q-dance is bringing their sound to the Los Angeles Shrine Expo Hall this Saturday, March 8, and they've got a solid group of DJs on the bill. Lady Faith, Frontliner, and Wildstylez are going to rip it up, and for you Wildstylez fans, we actually have a dope opportunity to hang with one of your favorite DJs... over tacos.

khrisd4525 days ago
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Music

deadmau5 Says That Wildstylez Jacked "Some Chords"

Well look at that. When DAD talks about producers jacking other producers, mans want to talk shit; deadmau5 tweets about it and it's the talk of the EDM town. I see yall. In any case, deadmau5 isn't messing about on this one. He's going right at Wildstylez over Wildstylez' "Straightforward," which deadmau5 says lifts his own tune, "Some Chords"

khrisd4538 days ago
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Music

Nicky Romero vs. Krewella - "Legacy (Wildstylez Remix)"

Hardstyle isn't going anywhere. The trap movement has definitely played a large role in it's arrival, but now hardstyle is poised to really take over.

jakel4730 days ago

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