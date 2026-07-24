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Earlier today, deadmau5 pulled no punches when he went at Wildstylez for what he said was Wildstylez jacking "Some Chords" for his song "Straightforward." Before hitting his website to go on a live stream, deadmau5 left the following tweet...khrisd
There are all kinds of random holidays celebrated on some Hallmark employees' calendar of calendars. I remember growing up trying to figure out what tkhrisd
Recently, ID&T brought over TomorrowWorld to America, and with them they brought along the hard dance nation so we know the hard dance sound, hardstyle in particular, is bubbling up now for an explosion. On that note, we had Audiofreq give us 10 essential hardstyle tracks, and we've shown you some cuts from Dim Mak-signee Coone (and we told you to see them both at TomorrowWorld), too. Beyond that, we decided to reach out to Dutch act Wildstylez, one of the foremost hard dance DJs in the world.jakel
Summer 2013 has now come and gone, and we're looking towards the next big thing. Trying to figure it out can be a tough, and one can never be 100% sure, but in putting the pieces together and we think we have an idea: hardstyle.jakel