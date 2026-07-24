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Kyle Shanahan Chimes in With Unexpected Take on 'Extremely Unusual' Brandon Aiyuk Situation
49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan is choosing optimism as he addresses Brandon Aiyuk’s contract situation and the uncertainty surrounding the wideout’s future with the team.
49ers and Brandon Aiyuk Reportedly Headed Toward Stunning Split
That notable "Can't spell The Bay without BA" phrase is quickly becoming an afterthought for the San Francisco 49ers and Brandon Aiyuk.
Late NFL Star Demaryius Thomas Honored With Ring of Fame Ceremony
The wide receiver died in 2021, at age 33, after suffering a seizure.
Former OSU Football Star Julian Fleming Charged in Girlfriend's ATV Death
Fleming, who also played for Penn State, was charged with DUI and homicide by motor vehicle.
Eagles Star AJ Brown Posts Cryptic Bible Verse After Win Over Bucs
'If you're not welcomed, quietly withdraw,' he wrote.
How Zay Flowers’ Breakout Season Made Him a Must-Watch NFL Receiver
"Getting healthy and getting ready for the season and trying to win a Super Bowl," is what Flowers' focus is, in the off-season.
Travis Hunter Says He’s 'Never Playing Football Again' If He Can’t Be a Two-Way Player in the NFL
Hunter is the only player in college football history to win the awards for the season's best defensive player and most outstanding receiver in the same year.
Texans' Tank Dell Shot in Florida Nightclub, Sustains Minor Injury
The wide receiver was among ten others who sustained non-life-threatening injuries during Florida's 12th mass shooting this year.
Steelers’ Diontae Johnson Denies Report That He Punched QB Mitch Trubisky Over Lack of Targets
Steelers wideout Diontae Johnson took to Twitter to deny a report that he punched quarterback Mitch Trubisky leading up to the team's Week 4 game.
A.J. Green's Georgia Home Burglarized
The home of Arizona Cardinals wide receiver A.J. Green was burglarized on Friday night. It's unclear what the thief took from the home before escaping the scene
Antonio Brown Shares Sports Meme Account’s Fake Quote About ‘Biggest Regret’ of His Career
The wide receiver, who’s been a free agent since he was released by the Bucs in January, took to Twitter to supposedly share the "biggest regret" of his career.
Video Shows Kids Fleeing Playground During Shooting That Left Davante Adams' Cousin Dead and Others Injured
The cousin of NFL wide receiver Davante Adams was killed on Tuesday after a shooting between two rival groups occurred at a California park.
Antonio Brown Says He Wants to 'Retire a Steeler' But 'Not Play... So We Clear'
Four months after he was released by the Bucs after walking off the field during the team’s Week 18 game against the Jets, Antonio Brown is teasing retirement.
Antonio Brown Says 'a Couple Teams Called' as He Plans for 'Opportunity to Play Again' in the NFL
In an exclusive interview with Complex, Antonio Brown revealed he plans on returning to the NFL once his ankle is healed. "A couple teams have called," he said.
Former NFL WR Josh Bellamy Sentenced to 3 Years in Prison for Obtaining $1.2 million in Fraudulent COVID-19 Relief
Former NFL wide receiver Josh Bellamy was sentenced Friday to three years and one month in prison after pleading guilty in June to wire fraud.
Heisman Trophy Winner DeVonta Smith is Taking His Game and Look to The Next Level
DeVonta Smith catches up with Complex about his transition to the NFL and being the face of DICKS Sporting Goods newest athleisure line VRST.
Antonio Brown Says He's Better Than Julio Jones: 'Tell Julio to Look up the Stats'
Brown is still looking for a team.
Tom Brady Reportedly Wants to Pair Up With Antonio Brown Next Season
Brady has reportedly been focused on keeping Brown mentally strong while assuring him that he wants the wide receiver to be by his side.