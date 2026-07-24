Wide Receiver

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49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan with Brandon Aiyuk prior to facing the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on December 03, 2023.
Sports

Kyle Shanahan Chimes in With Unexpected Take on 'Extremely Unusual' Brandon Aiyuk Situation

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan is choosing optimism as he addresses Brandon Aiyuk’s contract situation and the uncertainty surrounding the wideout’s future with the team.

Tim Ryan244 days ago
Brandon Aiyuk of the San Francisco 49ers warms up before a game against the New England Patriots at Levi's Stadium on September 29, 2024.
Sports

49ers and Brandon Aiyuk Reportedly Headed Toward Stunning Split

That notable "Can't spell The Bay without BA" phrase is quickly becoming an afterthought for the San Francisco 49ers and Brandon Aiyuk.

Tim Ryan245 days ago
Late NFL Star Demaryius Thomas Honored with Ring of Fame Ceremony
Sports

Late NFL Star Demaryius Thomas Honored With Ring of Fame Ceremony

The wide receiver died in 2021, at age 33, after suffering a seizure.

Bernadette Giacomazzo278 days ago
Former OSU Football Star Julian Fleming Charged in Girlfriend's ATV Death
Sports

Former OSU Football Star Julian Fleming Charged in Girlfriend's ATV Death

Fleming, who also played for Penn State, was charged with DUI and homicide by motor vehicle.

Bernadette Giacomazzo288 days ago
Eagles WR AJ Brown Alludes to Unhappiness in Cryptic Post Following Team Win Over the Bucs
Sports

Eagles Star AJ Brown Posts Cryptic Bible Verse After Win Over Bucs

'If you're not welcomed, quietly withdraw,' he wrote.

Bernadette Giacomazzo299 days ago
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How Zay Flowers’ Breakout Season Made Him a Must-Watch NFL Receiver
Sports

How Zay Flowers’ Breakout Season Made Him a Must-Watch NFL Receiver

"Getting healthy and getting ready for the season and trying to win a Super Bowl," is what Flowers' focus is, in the off-season.

Bernadette Giacomazzo326 days ago
A person wearing glasses and a black hoodie with the number 15, standing indoors with a blurred background.
Sports

Travis Hunter Says He’s 'Never Playing Football Again' If He Can’t Be a Two-Way Player in the NFL

Hunter is the only player in college football history to win the awards for the season's best defensive player and most outstanding receiver in the same year.

Mark Elibert466 days ago
Tank Dell #3 of the Houston Texans looks on from the field prior to an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans at NRG Stadium on December 31, 2023 in Houston, Texas.
Sports

Texans' Tank Dell Shot in Florida Nightclub, Sustains Minor Injury

The wide receiver was among ten others who sustained non-life-threatening injuries during Florida's 12th mass shooting this year.

Alex Ocho818 days ago
Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson
Sports

Steelers’ Diontae Johnson Denies Report That He Punched QB Mitch Trubisky Over Lack of Targets

Steelers wideout Diontae Johnson took to Twitter to deny a report that he punched quarterback Mitch Trubisky leading up to the team's Week 4 game.

Brad Callas1261 days ago
Arizona Cardinals receiver A.J. Green
Sports

A.J. Green's Georgia Home Burglarized

The home of Arizona Cardinals wide receiver A.J. Green was burglarized on Friday night. It's unclear what the thief took from the home before escaping the scene

Brad Callas1288 days ago
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Antonio Brown on the field prior to game against the New York Jets in 2022
Sports

Antonio Brown Shares Sports Meme Account’s Fake Quote About ‘Biggest Regret’ of His Career

The wide receiver, who’s been a free agent since he was released by the Bucs in January, took to Twitter to supposedly share the "biggest regret" of his career.

Brad Callas1444 days ago
Jack Farrell Park in East Palo Alto, California
Life

Video Shows Kids Fleeing Playground During Shooting That Left Davante Adams' Cousin Dead and Others Injured

The cousin of NFL wide receiver Davante Adams was killed on Tuesday after a shooting between two rival groups occurred at a California park.

Brad Callas1528 days ago
Antonio Brown on the field prior to game against the New York Jets in 2022
Sports

Antonio Brown Says He Wants to 'Retire a Steeler' But 'Not Play... So We Clear'

Four months after he was released by the Bucs after walking off the field during the team’s Week 18 game against the Jets, Antonio Brown is teasing retirement.

Brad Callas1531 days ago
Antonio Brown is seen on January 10, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Sports

Antonio Brown Says 'a Couple Teams Called' as He Plans for 'Opportunity to Play Again' in the NFL

In an exclusive interview with Complex, Antonio Brown revealed he plans on returning to the NFL once his ankle is healed. "A couple teams have called," he said.

Brad Callas1646 days ago
Former NFL wide receiver Josh Bellamy of the Chicago Bears
Sports

Former NFL WR Josh Bellamy Sentenced to 3 Years in Prison for Obtaining $1.2 million in Fraudulent COVID-19 Relief

Former NFL wide receiver Josh Bellamy was sentenced Friday to three years and one month in prison after pleading guilty in June to wire fraud.

Brad Callas1685 days ago
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Devonta Smith Dicks Sporting Goods 3
Style

Heisman Trophy Winner DeVonta Smith is Taking His Game and Look to The Next Level

DeVonta Smith catches up with Complex about his transition to the NFL and being the face of DICKS Sporting Goods newest athleisure line VRST.

Brandon Constantine1913 days ago
Tom Brady #12 and Antonio Brown #17
Sports

Tom Brady Reportedly Wants to Pair Up With Antonio Brown Next Season

Brady has reportedly been focused on keeping Brown mentally strong while assuring him that he wants the wide receiver to be by his side.

Xavier Hamilton2336 days ago

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