Latest Stories
Man Charged With Murder for Fatally Stabbing Brother Over Wi-Fi Speed
The two brothers had a violent past, but "I never ever thought it would come to this," a friend said.
Qantas to add Wi-Fi to Domestic Flights
Welcome to 2009, Australia
These Cotton Boxers Will Supposedly Protect Your Junk From Wi-Fi Signals
A company called Wireless Armour says its underwear will protect your twig and berries from radiation.
Live in New York City? By the End of 2015, You Will Have Free Wi-Fi
LinkNYC will be installing 10,000 free high speed wi-fi hubs across New York City by the end of 2015.
Steve Jobs Used a Hula Hoop to Show the World the Wonders of WiFi in 1999
Steve Jobs used a hula hoop to showcase the wonderful abilities of WiFi in 1999.
Six People in London Agreed to Trade Their First-Borns for Free Wi-Fi
Six Londoners accidentally traded their first-born children for free wi-fi.
WiFi: A Short Film About What Happens When the Internet Shuts Down and Humanity Goes Nuts
"WiFi" is a short film about how the Internet affects us and how much we rely on it. But what happens when it's gone?
New York and New Jersey Airports to Get Free Wi-Fi This Fall
There's a catch, though.
This Onesie Comes Fully Equipped With Wi-Fi, GPS, and Bluetooth and It's Pure Genius
The future is here.
The Biggest Free Public Wi-Fi Network in the Country is Coming to Harlem
Wi-Fi for the masses.
All Five NYC Boroughs Getting More Free Wi-Fi Hotspots
Just as a heads up, most of them are in Brooklyn and Manhattan.
Bill Gates Criticizes Google: There's No Website That Relieves Malaria and Diarrhea
Should Google do more than just provide Wi-Fi?
Google is Teaming With Starbucks to Give Your Wi-Fi an Espresso Shot
Google is in, AT&T is out at over 7,000 locations.
Google Gives $600,000 to Bring Free Wi-Fi to 31 San Francisco Parks
Enjoy your internet with a side of nature.
This Kinect-like System Lets You Control Devices from Anywhere in Your House
A couch-potato's dream.
The Feed: The Week In Tech News (Apr. 22 - 26)
Including the AP Twitter hack, the iBeetle, and free Wi-Fi in NYC subways.