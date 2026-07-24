Wi-Fi

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Latest Stories

Timothy Record
Life

Man Charged With Murder for Fatally Stabbing Brother Over Wi-Fi Speed

The two brothers had a violent past, but "I never ever thought it would come to this," a friend said.

juliarp3242 days ago
Pop Culture

Qantas to add Wi-Fi to Domestic Flights

Welcome to 2009, Australia

Chad Freeman3806 days ago
Not Available Lead
Style

These Cotton Boxers Will Supposedly Protect Your Junk From Wi-Fi Signals

A company called Wireless Armour says its underwear will protect your twig and berries from radiation.

Joshua Espinoza3999 days ago
Pop Culture

Live in New York City? By the End of 2015, You Will Have Free Wi-Fi

LinkNYC will be installing 10,000 free high speed wi-fi hubs across New York City by the end of 2015.

Doug Sibor4268 days ago
Not Available Lead
Pop Culture

Steve Jobs Used a Hula Hoop to Show the World the Wonders of WiFi in 1999

Steve Jobs used a hula hoop to showcase the wonderful abilities of WiFi in 1999.

Jason Duaine Hahn4314 days ago
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Pop Culture

Six People in London Agreed to Trade Their First-Borns for Free Wi-Fi

Six Londoners accidentally traded their first-born children for free wi-fi.

Doug Sibor4316 days ago
Not Available Lead
Pop Culture

WiFi: A Short Film About What Happens When the Internet Shuts Down and Humanity Goes Nuts

"WiFi" is a short film about how the Internet affects us and how much we rely on it. But what happens when it's gone?

J. Duaine Hahn4398 days ago
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Not Available Lead
Pop Culture

All Five NYC Boroughs Getting More Free Wi-Fi Hotspots

Just as a heads up, most of them are in Brooklyn and Manhattan.

Julian Kimble4680 days ago
Not Available Lead
Pop Culture

Bill Gates Criticizes Google: There's No Website That Relieves Malaria and Diarrhea

Should Google do more than just provide Wi-Fi?

Jason Duaine Hahn4734 days ago
Pop Culture

Google is Teaming With Starbucks to Give Your Wi-Fi an Espresso Shot

Google is in, AT&T is out at over 7,000 locations.

Complex4742 days ago
Pop Culture

Google Gives $600,000 to Bring Free Wi-Fi to 31 San Francisco Parks

Enjoy your internet with a side of nature.

Complex4748 days ago
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Not Available Lead
Pop Culture

The Feed: The Week In Tech News (Apr. 22 - 26)

Including the AP Twitter hack, the iBeetle, and free Wi-Fi in NYC subways.

Gayana Sarkisova4838 days ago

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