Why Did I Get Married

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Latest Stories

Michael Jai White Was Thrilled to Reunite with the 'Why Did I Get Married Again?' Cast
Pop Culture

Michael Jai White Says Nearly 20 Years of Life Made ‘Why Did I Get Married Again?’ Hit Different

The Netflix sequel reunites Tyler Perry’s cast as marriage, parenthood and hard-earned lessons bring new depth to their beloved characters.

Bernadette Giacomazzo5 hours ago
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 09: Tyler Perry speaks onstage as the cast of "Why Did I Get Married Again?" visit SiriusXM Studios on September 09, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.
Pop Culture

Tyler Perry Says Marriage Isn’t a ‘Good Idea’ for Him: ‘I’m Good Just Being Free’

The 'Why Did I Get Married?' filmmaker revealed that he hasn't been on a date in thirty years.

Jaelani Turner-Williams5 hours ago

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