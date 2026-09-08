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Latest Stories
Pop Culture
Michael Jai White Says Nearly 20 Years of Life Made ‘Why Did I Get Married Again?’ Hit Different
The Netflix sequel reunites Tyler Perry’s cast as marriage, parenthood and hard-earned lessons bring new depth to their beloved characters.
Bernadette Giacomazzo5 hours ago
Pop Culture
Tyler Perry Says Marriage Isn’t a ‘Good Idea’ for Him: ‘I’m Good Just Being Free’
The 'Why Did I Get Married?' filmmaker revealed that he hasn't been on a date in thirty years.
Jaelani Turner-Williams5 hours ago