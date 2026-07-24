Do your homework before you turn up.Complex Canada
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For the past two years, there's been a word, an iconic American EDM phrase, that's been largely missing from significant mention in the conversation regarding dance's mainstream American presence: dubstep. Once only the domain of the south London underground, when the sound's global reach found its way into the American mainstream, the sound may have found another significant home, a place where more prodigious growth for the genre could occur.marcuskdowling
Back in January, we presented you with 13 artists that we felt you needed to watch in 2013. It's not easy to predict the future, but hell, it sure iskhrisd
It's been said that having a BBC Radio 1 Essential Mix is a DJ's true big moment; not playing a festival or releasing an album to critical success, bujakel