White Boy Summer

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Chet Hanks.
Pop Culture

Chet Hanks Channels DaBand's Dylan for White Boy Mount Rushmore: 'Me, Me, Me, and Me'

The actor and rapper, who famously coined the term "White Boy Summer," can never be accused of underselling himself.

Will Lavin5 days ago

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