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Latest Stories
Style
Crown Royal and Juicy Couture Swap the Purple Velvet Bag for Y2K Velour Pouches
The limited-edition run reimagines the whisky brand's iconic velvet packaging as rhinestone-studded velour bags in peach, green, and pink.
Jaelani Turner-Williams1 minute ago