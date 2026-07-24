Weddings

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Latest Stories

Pamela Anderson Has a Sweet Message for Her Son on His Wedding Day
Pop Culture

Pamela Anderson Shares Emotional Message After Son Dylan Lee’s Saint-Tropez Wedding

The actress shares a rare, vulnerable note to Dylan and his bride Paula Bruss after their Oscar de la Renta–styled French Riviera wedding.

Bernadette Giacomazzo18 days ago
Jalen Hurts Attends the Walt Disney World Wedding of Fellow Eagle DeVonta Smith
Sports

Jalen Hurts Attends DeVonta Smith’s Lavish Disney World Wedding

Inside the black-tie Disney wedding where Eagles stars traded playbooks for tuxes, a seven-foot cake and one unforgettable surprise gift.

Bernadette Giacomazzo31 days ago
Drake with a beard and glasses wearing a black leather jacket stands on stage under red lighting.
Pop Culture

Sophie Brussaux, Mother of Drake's Son Adonis, Weds Muay Thai Fighter Efe Caliskan

The Paris-born artist wed the professional Muay Thai fighter in a private Toronto-area ceremony on Father's Day.

Alex Ocho31 days ago
Dua Lipa in a blue dress and Callum Turner in a suit, sitting at a table with red tablecloth and flowers.
Music

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner Throw Lavish Italian Wedding With Guests Adele, Charli XCX, and More

The couple's wedding celebration brought A-list celebrities together in Palermo.

Alex Ocho48 days ago
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce — Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Hit Brooklyn Wedding Weekend No. 2
Music

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Attend Friend's Wedding in Brooklyn

The engaged couple traveled to Greece for a different friend's wedding earier this month.

tara mahadevan67 days ago
Advertisement
Zendaya in a stylish outfit on the left, and Tom Holland sitting on a talk show set on the right, both smiling.
Pop Culture

Zendaya Says Fans Have a ‘Parasocial Investment’ in Her Relationship With Tom Holland

Last month, the actress' long-time stylist, Law Roach, told reporters that Zendaya and Holland had already tied the knot.

Alex Ocho115 days ago
A woman in a white dress stands indoors; a man in a white T-shirt and cap holds a microphone on stage.
Music

Chief Keef Responds to Bride-To-Be Joking Rapper Has One ‘Last Chance’ With Her Before Wedding

Syd Wingold, a comedy content creator, jokingly gave an ultimatum to the rapper, who reportedly has been following her for some time now.

Alex Ocho165 days ago
Bad Bunny in a black tuxedo with a white shirt and bow tie, wearing a flower on his lapel and a ring on his finger.
Music

No, Bad Bunny Isn’t Engaged Despite Wearing a Ring at the 2026 Grammys

The ring spotted on the Puerto Rican star's hand had fans wondering if he was engaged.

Alex Ocho173 days ago
A man in a suit carries a woman in a white dress, both smiling in a hallway. Another image shows a couple embracing and smiling warmly.
Pop Culture

'Wheel of Fortune' Star Vanna White Marries John Donaldson After Over a Decade Together: 'Surprise!'

The 'Wheel of Fortune' icon, 68, announced the private ceremony on Instagram Wednesday, saying the couple "wanted to make it official."

Complex Staff185 days ago
Taylor Rooks with long braided hair poses in front of a Prime Video backdrop, wearing a shimmering outfit and earrings.
Sports

Taylor Rooks Calls Her Private Wedding a ‘Litmus Test’ for Friendship

Rooks married Harvard Law grad Shane Fowler in July, with guests including Kevin Durant and Jack Harlow.

Alex Ocho276 days ago
Advertisement
Ryan Destiny and Keith Powers smile while posing at an event. Destiny is in a white dress and the Powers in a black suit.
Pop Culture

Keith Powers and Ryan Destiny Announce Their Engagement in Joint Instagram Post

After rekindling their romance in 2023, the couple announced their engagement on Instagram.

Alex Ocho293 days ago
Left: Cardi B with long blonde hair and a bandana smiles outdoors. Right: Stefon Diggs in an orange jacket poses indoors.
Music

Cardi B Jokingly Says Stefon Diggs Should Marry Her Because Her Cooking 'Tastes So Good'

The rapper, who is in divorce proceedings with Offset, is currently expecting a child with the NFL star.

Alex Ocho306 days ago
Singer Myá in a white blazer with floral embroidery and long dark hair stands on a red carpet. The background has logos and text.
Music

Myá Says She’s Never Desired Marriage or Children: ‘Not With What I’ve Been Through’

The singer explains how love and family were never her focus despite societal pressure.

Alex Ocho331 days ago
Travis Kelce and Kayla Nicole at a Nickelodeon event.
Pop Culture

Kayla Nicole Appears to React to Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s Engagement With Cryptic Post

Kelce's ex shared a post about finding joy instead of just happiness.

Brad Appleton332 days ago
Taylor Swift, wearing red lipstick and a checkered outfit, smiles next to Travis Kelce in a Gucci hat, both appearing cheerful.
Pop Culture

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Engagement Caption Becomes a Viral Meme

Swift and Kelce's big news came with a line that fans are now running wild with.

Alex Ocho333 days ago
Advertisement
Eve Jobs attends the WSJ Magazine 2023 Innovator Awards at Museum of Modern Art on November 01, 2023 in New York City.
Pop Culture

Steve Jobs' Daughter Eve Marries Olympian Harry Charles in English Countryside Wedding

Several stars and high-profile figures were in attendance at the ceremony and reception.

Alex Gonzalez363 days ago
A couple poses on a rooftop with a cityscape background. The woman wears a checkered coat and hat, while the man is in a dark coat.
Pop Culture

Former 'Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Gets Married, Shares First Glimpses of Wedding Dress

One of the most popular leads of ‘The Bachelorette, ’ Hannah Brown, has tied the knot with Adam Woolard in France.

Helen Storms363 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App