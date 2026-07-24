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Pamela Anderson Shares Emotional Message After Son Dylan Lee’s Saint-Tropez Wedding
The actress shares a rare, vulnerable note to Dylan and his bride Paula Bruss after their Oscar de la Renta–styled French Riviera wedding.
Jalen Hurts Attends DeVonta Smith’s Lavish Disney World Wedding
Inside the black-tie Disney wedding where Eagles stars traded playbooks for tuxes, a seven-foot cake and one unforgettable surprise gift.
Sophie Brussaux, Mother of Drake's Son Adonis, Weds Muay Thai Fighter Efe Caliskan
The Paris-born artist wed the professional Muay Thai fighter in a private Toronto-area ceremony on Father's Day.
Dua Lipa and Callum Turner Throw Lavish Italian Wedding With Guests Adele, Charli XCX, and More
The couple's wedding celebration brought A-list celebrities together in Palermo.
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Attend Friend's Wedding in Brooklyn
The engaged couple traveled to Greece for a different friend's wedding earier this month.
Zendaya Says Fans Have a ‘Parasocial Investment’ in Her Relationship With Tom Holland
Last month, the actress' long-time stylist, Law Roach, told reporters that Zendaya and Holland had already tied the knot.
Chief Keef Responds to Bride-To-Be Joking Rapper Has One ‘Last Chance’ With Her Before Wedding
Syd Wingold, a comedy content creator, jokingly gave an ultimatum to the rapper, who reportedly has been following her for some time now.
No, Bad Bunny Isn’t Engaged Despite Wearing a Ring at the 2026 Grammys
The ring spotted on the Puerto Rican star's hand had fans wondering if he was engaged.
'Wheel of Fortune' Star Vanna White Marries John Donaldson After Over a Decade Together: 'Surprise!'
The 'Wheel of Fortune' icon, 68, announced the private ceremony on Instagram Wednesday, saying the couple "wanted to make it official."
Taylor Rooks Calls Her Private Wedding a ‘Litmus Test’ for Friendship
Rooks married Harvard Law grad Shane Fowler in July, with guests including Kevin Durant and Jack Harlow.
Keith Powers and Ryan Destiny Announce Their Engagement in Joint Instagram Post
After rekindling their romance in 2023, the couple announced their engagement on Instagram.
Cardi B Jokingly Says Stefon Diggs Should Marry Her Because Her Cooking 'Tastes So Good'
The rapper, who is in divorce proceedings with Offset, is currently expecting a child with the NFL star.
Myá Says She’s Never Desired Marriage or Children: ‘Not With What I’ve Been Through’
The singer explains how love and family were never her focus despite societal pressure.
Kayla Nicole Appears to React to Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s Engagement With Cryptic Post
Kelce's ex shared a post about finding joy instead of just happiness.
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Engagement Caption Becomes a Viral Meme
Swift and Kelce's big news came with a line that fans are now running wild with.
Taylor Swift's Ralph Lauren Engagement Dress Sells Out in Minutes After Travis Kelce Announcement
The Ralph Lauren dress was gone within minutes.
Steve Jobs' Daughter Eve Marries Olympian Harry Charles in English Countryside Wedding
Several stars and high-profile figures were in attendance at the ceremony and reception.
Former 'Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Gets Married, Shares First Glimpses of Wedding Dress
One of the most popular leads of ‘The Bachelorette, ’ Hannah Brown, has tied the knot with Adam Woolard in France.