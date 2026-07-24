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icarly trailer
Pop Culture

'iCarly' Trailer Arrives Ahead of Paramount+ Revival

The trailer kicks off with clips from the original series before flashing forward to Carly and Freddie now in their 20s, attempting to revive their famous show.

Brenton Blanchet1880 days ago
jadakiss
Music

Jadakiss Recalls First Time Smoking With Snoop in Debut Episode of Web Series From Jay-Z's MONOGRAM

Jay-Z's MONOGRAM brand has launched a new web series focused on artists sharing their experiences with weed and how it's helped their art and lifestyle.

Trace William Cowen2024 days ago
Crime Scene
Pop Culture

YouTube Actor Tyrone Fleming Stabbed to Death in Bronx Apartment

Fleming played Tye Banga on the YouTube web series '848.'

Marco Margaritoff2970 days ago
donovan mitchell
Sports

Donovan Mitchell Shares Who His Favorite Rappers Are Right Now

The NBA Rookie of The Year contender came to LA for a docu-series, where he filled us in on who he's bumping in and out of the gym.

NoraGrayceOrosz3021 days ago
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queens of the stoned age premiere
Life

There's a New Weed Show Just for Women

Merry Jane's 'Queens of the Stoned Age' celebrates the women who love weed.

Trace William Cowen3238 days ago
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Pop Culture

AMC Shares First Episode of New 'Fear the Walking Dead' Web Series 'Passage'

Following the success of last year's 'Flight 462' series, AMC is hitting us with the 16-part 'Fear the Walking Dead' web series 'Passage.'

Trace William Cowen3567 days ago
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Pop Culture

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Bringing Sci-Fi Thriller Series 'Lifeline' to YouTube

YouTube Red is going all in on a new sci-fi thriller called 'Lifeline' from Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson.

Trace William Cowen3568 days ago
Not Available Lead
Pop Culture

Lit New York Weed Comedy 'High Maintenance' Teases HBO Debut With New Trailer

NYC weed comedy 'High Maintenance' is back, this time as a half-hour HBO comedy. Peep the new trailer.

Trace William Cowen3635 days ago
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Pop Culture

President Obama and Jerry Seinfeld’s Car Ride Hits 7 Million Views

Jerry Seinfeld's having an amazing 2016.

EvetteDionne3850 days ago
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Pop Culture

Macaulay Culkin Stars in a Web Series and Plays a Sad, Older Version of His 'Home Alone' Character

Macaulay Culkin appears in a web series playing some sort of older version of his 'Home Alone' character.

erich4chi3873 days ago
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Style

The Hundreds and Asa Akira Kick Some Ass in the Boxing Ring

Watch Asa Akira try out her latest hobby in the boxing ring.

totallylea4106 days ago
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Pop Culture

Kate McKinnon and Aidy Bryant Have a Weird New Web Series

Kate McKinnon and Aidy Bryant Have a Weird New Web Series

Alexis Morgan4127 days ago
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Pop Culture

"That's Racist with Mike Epps" Tries to Find the Roots of All Those Stereotype Jokes

Each episode, Epps tackles one simple joke—that's become a stereotype—and gets to the why of it.

BrianFormo4176 days ago
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Pop Culture

Sasha Spielberg, Snapchat to Make Web Series

Snapchat and one of the Spielbergs are teaming up to make the app's first ever web series.

Doug Sibor4194 days ago
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Style

Watch the Hilarious First Episode of Artist Jayson Musson's "The Adventures of Jamel"

Artist Jayson Musson created this funny web series about a B-boy who is sent back in time by an Illuminati invention.

andrewlasane4212 days ago

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