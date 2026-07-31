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Latest Stories
Music
Former Biggie Manager Wins Catalog Proceeds, to Be Shared With Faith Evans
Wayne Barrow, the former manager of the late rapper, has been ordered to receive a 25 percent portion of Biggie's Primary Wave catalog profits.
Jaelani Turner-Williams21 minutes ago