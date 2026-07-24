Waldo

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Life

Google Maps Gave You a Chance to Find Waldo for April Fools’ Weekend

This weekend only, Google Maps has a game on their app and desktop where you can try to find Waldo and his friends at various locations around the globe.

Jose Martinez3037 days ago

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