While concerns have ballooned in response to the deaths, health officials say the public risk remains "low."Trace William Cowen
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The Nipah virus, first discovered in 1999, is making headlines following the death of a 12-year-old boy in the southern Indian state of Kerala.Trace William Cowen
A new report cites a draft of updated CDC guidance, including a new approach to the difficult task of determining the best practice for schools.Trace William Cowen
Rep. Ron Wright died on Sunday following his recent COVID-19 diagnosis, making him the first sitting member of Congress to pass after contracting the virus.Joe Price