Virgo

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A book titled "The Ultimate Sneaker Book," a Van Gogh-themed Bearbrick figure, and a black North Face tote bag on a blue background.
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The Best Gifts on Complex for the Virgo In Your Life

Virgos notice everything, so your gift has to prove you were paying attention — here are the best picks on Complex.

Complex Staff60 minutes ago

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