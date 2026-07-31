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The website 82-0.com is getting an insane amount of buzz among basketball fans this week—and it’s more than justified.Matt Burke
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JMSN's 2023 song "Soft Spot" found a new audience after going viral on TikTok and becoming a meme on Twitter. Now he's trying to see if he can crack the code again.Michael Gonik