Vintage-Shopping-Show

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Miguel Goes Vintage Shopping With Complex
Style

Miguel Goes Vintage Shopping With Complex

Singer-songwriter Miguel returns to his San Pedro, CA roots with Jazzelle as they dig through the racks at Beacon House Thrift Shop looking for style inspirations for Miguel's upcoming sustainable fashion line S1C.

Complex1802 days ago
Guapdad 4000 Goes Vintage Shopping With Complex.
Style

Guapdad 4000 Goes Vintage Shopping With Complex.

The bay area rapper joins Jazzelle at L.A.'s Groupie NYC to cop exclusive vintage pieces and discuss how his unique style informs his music and vice-versa

Complex1823 days ago
Princess Nokia goes Vintage Shopping with Complex.
Style

Watch the First Episode of Complex's New Series 'Vintage Shopping' f/ Princess Nokia

Princess Nokia is the first-ever special guest on 'Vintage Shopping,' a new Complex series hosted by fashion icon Jazzelle, a.k.a. @uglyworldwide.

Trace William Cowen1830 days ago

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